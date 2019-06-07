BJP Leaders Meet Sonia to Seek Cooperation in Parliament
Friday, 07 June 2019, 08:51 Hrs
11
cmt right
10
Comment Right
5
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Sonia Gandhi


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday met UPA Chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to seek her party's cooperation in the upcoming session of Parliament, which will commence from June 17.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with the Minister of State in his Ministry - Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in Delhi.

After the meeting, which lasted for over 20 minutes, Tomar told the media: "We are meeting all the opposition leaders to request for their party's cooperation and smooth functioning of the Parliament."

On June 5, Joshi, along with the two ministers of state in his ministry - Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan - met Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, at his residence.

According to Congress sources, the government has convened an all-party meeting in the Parliament on June 16, a day ahead of the start of the Lok Sabha session, where it will seek the cooperation of all political parties to ensure a smooth session.

The first session of the newly-elected Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 and the new government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present its first Budget on July 5. The 40-day session will have 30 sittings.



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.