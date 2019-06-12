BIGO LIVE starts education channel in India



In a bid to expand its user base in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India, Singapore-based live streaming platform BIGO LIVE on Tuesday announced the launch of a free education channel.



The channel has already initiated English and soft skill training classes through live streaming and aims to expand in other subjects gradually, BIGO said.



"India's young and aspiring population presents an exciting opportunity for tech companies to disrupt the status quo and provide innovative solution for transforming education. Free live streaming education content on BIGO LIVE is an industry first in India," Nagesh Banga, Deputy Country Manager, BIGO LIVE, said in a statement.



"The key to this endeavour is its two-way live engagement and instant feedback natural synergy," Banga added.



The platform plans to leverage the potential of live streaming and BIGO LIVE existing technological infrastructure to create a unique teaching pedagogy accessible to all.



The company is expecting that the audience in tier-2 and tier-3 cities seeking good education platforms along with English and soft-skill training will be particularly benefited through this education channel.



The firm has already hired over 70 teachers for the English programme and aims to raise the count to around 200 by June-end.



The channel can be accessed free of charge on BIGO LIVE App.



The app is available for both Android and iOS users, BIGO LIVE said.



Source: IANS