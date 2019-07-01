Australian PM Praises Modi in a Hindi tweet
Monday, 01 July 2019, 09:29 Hrs
Osaka - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a tweet in Hindi saying "Kithana acha he Modi".

The two Prime Ministers met in this Japanese city on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit.

Along with the tweet, Morrison also posted a selfie with Modi where the two leaders are seen smiling.

Modi then retweeted Morrison's post and said: "Mate, I'm stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!"

Before Morrison, Modi also met Trump again on Saturday morning. The other leaders he met were the Presidents of Brazil (Jair Bolsonaro) and Indonesia (Joko Widodo).

The two-day Summit that began on Friday will conclude later in the day.



Source: IANS
