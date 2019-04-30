Apple loses its 5G modem project lead
Tuesday, 30 April 2019, 10:39 Hrs
Apple loses its 5G modem project lead


Apple's 5G modem project lead Ruben Caballero has left the company in the wake of a division restructure and the recently-signed Qualcomm modem deal.

Following his exit from the company, Caballero has been removed from Apple's staff directory and organisational chart as well, Apple Insider reported on Monday. 

The executive originally joined the Cuppertino-based company in 2005 and is named on nearly all of Apple's 3G, LTE and other wireless networking patents.

According to media reports, Apple's 5G department is in a flux, following the Apple and Qualcomm deal.

Apple may have paid chip-maker Qualcomm somewhere between $5 billion-$6 billion for an agreement to dismiss all ongoing litigations, including with Apple's contract manufacturers, between the two companies worldwide, reports CNBC.

There was no official statement from Apple as yet. The iPhone-maker plans to release its first Qualcomm-modem powered 5G smartphone in 2020. 



Source: IANS
