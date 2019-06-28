Apple Music Crosses 60 Mn Subscriber Mark







San Francisco - Apple Music has surpassed 60 million subscribers globally in the past four years since its launch in 2015, company's iTunes chief Eddy Cue has said.



Cue said this in an interview with French media site Numerama, and added that "in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Music is the number one streaming service".



In April 2018, the subscriber number was at 40 million and a report from July 2018 claimed that Apple Music had more paying users than Spotify in the US, news portal GSM Arena reported late on Thursday.



It gained 10 million subscribers in the first six months of its launch on June 30, 2015 and the numbers went up to 20 million in December 2016.



Apple Music's paid subscriber count in January was at over 50 million, as per the iPhone-maker, while Spotify had reached the 75-million mark.



The Cupertino-based company is also expected to revamp the way users access Apple Music in its upcoming macOS Catalina update.



Following price cuts by domestic music streaming services like JioSaavn and Gaana in India, Apple is now offering Apple Music subscription for Rs 99/month from the previous of Rs 120/month.



With Apple Music's new monthly plan, the iPhone-maker has become cheaper than Spotify that charges Rs 119/month in India.



According to consulting firm Deloitte, online music market in India is expected to surpass $273 million by March 2020.



Source: IANS