Apple Appoints Sabih Khan as New Senior VP of Operations
By SiliconIndia   |   Thursday, 11 July 2019, 12:53 Hrs
The new VP to look after key operations and supply chain marketing at Apple.



FREMONT, CA: Apple has appointed Sabih Khan, a 24-year-old Apple veteran, as the new Senior Vice President of Operations. In his new role, Khan will continue to report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer.



Khan will be in charge of Apple’s supply chain marketing, product quality, overseeing the planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions. He will look after the Apple’s responsibility programs that ensure protection and educate workers at production facilities around the world.



Khan during his tenure since the 1990s, in Apple, has played a major role in delivering Apple's innovative products to market, leading key product operations, and supply chain function, the iPhone-maker wrote in a blog post.



 “I’ve been privileged to work with Sabih for more than 20 years, and you won’t find a more talented operations executive anywhere on the planet, he is a world-class leader and collaborator, and I have no doubt that he will be the best leader of the Ops team in Apple’s history,” mentioned William.



 The operation team at Apple is responsible for leading scale across the supply chain market worldwide, speeding up of manufacturing innovations, including developing and scaling a new aluminum alloy that enables the use of 100 percent recycled aluminum in MacBook Air and Mac mini enclosure without compromising quality.



“He and his entire worldwide team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our customers, treating workers everywhere with dignity and respect, and protecting the environment for future generations,” stated Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.



Before joining Apple in 1995, hailing originally from Uttar Pradesh in India, Khan has an exceptional background as an application development engineer and key account technical leader at General Electric Plastics.



 Khan acquired his bachelor’s degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and earned his master’s from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.



Source: IANS

