Anshula Kant Joins the World Bank Group as MD and CFO

KantÂ’s expertise and experience in the financial sector credit her with assuming principal challenges that deal with treasury, funding, regulatory compliance, and more. Her new role will have her actively leading the way banishing any loopholes in financial reporting and risk management.

Fremont, CA: Anshula Kant, the Managing Director (MD) of Indian public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has been designated as the new MD and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the World Bank group.

Kant's appointment to the respective position was announced by David Malpass, the President of the World Bank, in a press release. Kant was serving as the MD of SBI, where she previously also served as the CFO.

In her responsibility as the MD and CFO, Kant will be handling the financial and risk management of the reputed lender, reporting to Malpass, the President of the firm. She will also work closely with him on the mobilization of IDA and other financial resources.

Â“I am happy to appoint Kant as the MD and CFO of the World Bank Group. She brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking sectors through her work as the CFO of the SBI,Â” Malpass said in a statement.

Malpass further added, Â“Kant has transcended at a wide array of leadership challenges, including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance, and operations. I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development goals.Â”

Guiding the organization ahead, Kant significantly bettered the capital base of the SBI and focused on its long-term sustainability, the World Bank emphasized in a statement.

Kant has had a distinguished run on the banking front with more than three decades of experience. She started her voyage as a Probationary Officer in 1983, in the renowned public sector bank, SBI. Kant gradually rose to the ranks of COO, CFO before getting appointed as the MD of the same institution in September 2018.

Â Kant, who also held several key assignments in SBI including Chief General Manager (CGM) of Mumbai Circle and CEO at SBI Singapore, is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. She earned her Master's in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics in 1981.

