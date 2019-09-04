Annual flagship entrepreneurial event - E-Summit'19

Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, is a non-profit organization established to nurture entrepreneurial culture among students, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers to get out there and leave their marks on the world.

Their flagship event, E-Summit 2019 came to an end on 1st September after witnessing a grand celebration of entrepreneurship at its best in this 3-day event. With over 1200 attendees and over 200 startups taking part in it, the conclave brought together the academic community, venture capitalists, new age entrepreneurs and all those passionate about entrepreneurship to common grounds.

Over 30 prominent speakers, including keynote speakers like Lalit Jalan, Balaji Vishwanathan, Ashok Soota, Rajan Singh, and other Forbes 30 under 30 mentions, Social entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, Technopreneurs, and some alums of the institute, all graced the event and provided an insight to the audience about their success stories, and their enlightening journey in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. If this wasn’t enough, workshops regarding AI and ML, idea evaluation, design thinking, stock market, and competitions like Upstart,Stock the stock, decrypt, Pitchers 2.0, Pitch Prime and Bizquiz gave the participants a taste of real-life technical, business, management and entrepreneurial journey with more than 8 Lac+ worth prizes at stake.

Also, interested applicants can even apply for the National Entrepreneurship Award before the 10th of September (for more information, visit: www.neas.gov.in). All-in-all, the summit was packed with a plethora of entrepreneurial knowledge and opportunities for the participants to take away with them at the end of these three day.

Read more news:

India's Moon Lander Vikram All Set to Land on the Moon

Rs 125 Crore Earmarked for SATHI Centre at IIT-Kharagpur