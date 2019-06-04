Andhra CM hikes Asha workers' salary to Rs 10,000
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 03:14 Hrs
Fulfilling another poll promise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a hike in the salaries of Asha workers to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 3,000.

Reddy, who took oath as chief minister on May 30, made the announcement at a review meeting at the health department.

During the election campaign, YSR Congress Party had promised to increase the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers.

Jagan, as the chief minister is popularly known, said the government was determined to revamp the medical and health department to improve health facilities in government hospitals.

He said as promised in YSRCP manifesto, the government would restore the past glory of 108 ambulance services introduced during former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's regime.

Jagan expressed surprise over the pathetic condition in government hospitals during the last five years.

He also formed a committee to revamp the medical and health department and asked the panel to submit the report in 45 days.



Source: IANS
