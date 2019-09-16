Ambrane announces noise isolating Wireless Headphones - 'WH 83' with Wireless FM, priced for Rs. 1199/

Ambrane, the no.1 brand in Power Banks, further strengthens its hold in the audio market by introducing ‘WH83 Over-the-Ear Wireless Headphones’. Perfect for long music listening sessions, these headphones produce amazing sound quality with minimum distortion.

âThe WH-83 Headphones feature a foldable design with premium matte finish and lightweight built. The matte finished exterior assures a scratch-resistant profile. Ambrane WH-83 is designed to give users a professional and detailed sound experience. Its 40 mm drivers produce high fidelity sound and the noise isolation technology, ensures no external disturbance.

When listening to music for long hours, the soft foam memory ear cups of these headphones minimize fatigue and optimize user comfort. These headphones with 130 Mah battery work easily for 4 to 5 hours with 15 hours standby.

Stay connected to your phone without carrying it in your hand within a distance of 10 meters with the latest 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity of this device. It also allows you to connect with two devices simultaneously provided both the devices must be having same version.

The device also comes with a built-in microphone and a multi-function button that allows you to answer calls without removing your headphones or reaching for your phone.WH83 supports SD card and AUX slot along with built-in FM Radio that lets you enjoy your music on the go.

These wireless headphones in black colour are available at leading retail and e-commerce stores across India.

Read More News:

YouTube to Shut 'Leanback' TV Web Interface

China's coal industry to usher in 5G era