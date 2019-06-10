Amazon Most Trusted Among Internet Brands in India
Monday, 10 June 2019, 05:31 Hrs
7
cmt right
5
Comment Right
7
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Amazon


E-commerce major Amazon is the most trusted among the Internet brands in India, followed by Google and Facebook, according to a recent report by TRA Research.

Among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th, said brand intelligence and data insights company's "Brand Trust Report 2019".

Indian accommodation service provider and online hotel room aggregator Oyo Rooms was at the fifth position. The Indian online taxi aggregator Ola ranked sixth, way ahead of US-based Uber, which ranked 14th. 

Online payment service provider Paytm ranked 19th, one place above its global peer PayPal.

Commenting on the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said: "Many Indian Internet start-ups are leaders in their categories, which is no mean feat. The brands that focus on creating trust along with profits and growth are the ones that will survive in this business."

The other players in the top 10 were Flipkart, LinkedIn and Snapdeal, in the seventh, eighth and ninth ranks, respectively.



Read more news:



Microsoft Acquires Game Studio Double Fine



Dark Web Listings of Malware on the Rise


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.