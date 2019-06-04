AirAsia among Top 5 most Downloaded Airline apps
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 11:03 Hrs
app


Budget airline AirAsia was among the top five most downloaded airline apps worldwide in the first quarter of 2019, according to a new report from mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The most downloaded airline app worldwide for Q1 2019 was Irish low-cost airline Ryanair with more than 2.4 million installs, which represented a 10 per cent increase from Q1 2018, said the report.

American Airlines was the second most installed airline app worldwide last year with more than 1.8 million installs, which represented a 30 per cent increase from Q1 2018. 

United Airlines, Southwest and AirAsia rounded out the top five most installed airline apps worldwide for the quarter, Julia Chan, Mobile Insights Analyst, Sensor Tower, wrote in a blog on Monday. 

When it came to downloads from Google Play Store, AirAsia came second after Ryanair.

At ninth position, Indigo also featured among the top 10 most downloaded apps from Google Play Store in the first quarter of this year.
 



Source: IANS
