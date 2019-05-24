After campaign from 12K km away, BJP overseas group in US celebrates win
Friday, 24 May 2019, 05:32 Hrs
13
cmt right
14
Comment Right
25
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
NRI


After a four-month campaign from 12,000 kilometres away for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP) is planning celebrations in 20 cities for the party's victory, according to its President Krishna Reddy Anugula.

He told IANS on Thursday that over 1,000 volunteers from his organisation participated in phone bank call-a-thons that made more than 1 million calls to people in India asking them to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The OFBJP is going to hold victory celebrations in 20 US cities including New York, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco, Reddy said.

During the four months before the elections, the OFBJP also held yagnas, "Chowkidar Marches" and other programmes to encourage Indian citizens here to support Modi and to boost the party's image in India, he said.

As the election trends started trickling in starting at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night (local time), the OFBJP and the US-based station TV Asia began an overnight election watch in Edison, New Jersey, he said. 

About 400 Indians and Americans kept vigil overnight watching the results at a community centre.

The group in a statement said: "Overseas Friends of BJP-USA congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, BJP leaders, millions of volunteers and volunteers of OFBJP and NRIs4Modi across the globe who toiled hard for this stupendous victory."

"Millions of voters, including first time voters have participated enthusiastically in this world's largest democratic elections to elect an able and proven leader, Narendra Modi," it said.

Reddy asserted that although the BJP did not make a sweep of his home state of Telangana, his party was emerging as the main challenger to the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) improving its position both in the number of votes and seats.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the defeat of the Telugu Desam Party showed that the people of the state were ready for change and a corruption-free administration. It presented the BJP future opportunities there, he said.

TV Asia, the largest India-oriented TV operation in the US, held a marathon overnight coverage of the Indian elections for its viewers across the US, News Director Rohit Vyas told IANS.

The news operations, which are separate from the company's community outreach and is politically independent, had representatives of both the OFBJP and the Overseas Indian Congress, as well as Indian community leaders on its programme analysing the elections, he added.



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.