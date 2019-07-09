Afghan peace talks: Taliban agrees to reduce violence
Tuesday, 09 July 2019, 13:10 Hrs
15
cmt right
22
Comment Right
30
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Doha - The Taliban has agreed to reduce violence by stopping attacks on "religious centres, schools, hospitals, educational centres, bazaars, water dams and workplaces" in Afghanistan, that could expedite the end of the 18-year war in the war-torn nation, the media reported on Tuesday.

The agreement taken at the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference on Peace in Doha on Monday night came in the form of a resolution prepared by a committee of six members from Kabul and three members from the Taliban, reports TOLO News.

The participants from Kabul from politicians, civil society members, and government officials. They attended the intra-Afghan talks with their personal capacity.

The resolution also called for an end to civilian casualties and the protection of women's rights within an "Islamic framework".

Meanwhile, Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, hailed the success of intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha as the first step into the "journey of a thousand miles", Khaama Press reported.

Qahtani said the resolution might be a first step to find an understanding between the conflicting parties.

He hoped that this event would mark the beginning of a meaningful process leading to a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The non-binding agreement comes as the seventh round of talks between American negotiators and the insurgents is expected to resume later on Tuesday.

The two-sides hope to reach an agreement that would see US troops withdraw in return for a commitment that Afghanistan would not be used as a terror base.

The Taliban has refused to hold direct negotiations with the Afghan government until the US announces a timetable for the withdrawal.



Read More: China urges US to withdraw arms sales to Taiwan
Italy's Prosecco Hills become Unesco World Heritage site


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.