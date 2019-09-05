ADETYA V. CHOPRA Joins Bafna Group As A Group Head HR

Established in the year 1956, Bafna Group is touching the lives of more than 100,000 customers annually. Employing more than 4000 people in the sectors of Automobile, Logistics,Manufacturing & Healthcare, Bafna group pride themselves for their innovative techniques centred at enhancing the customer experience. Heading up the river, Bafna Group as a step towards enhancing the experience of its employees as well has chosen Adetya Chopra, to be the Group Head HR.

Bafna Group believes that Adetya will create an employee-oriented, high-performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality, productivity and standards to ensure goal attainment and to carry out recruitment and ongoing developments to assure the formation of a superior workforce. Adetya is expectantly the key to higher stages of success for Bafna Group.

Adetya Chopra has 16 years worth of rich professional experience along. He has led L&D teams of prestigious companies, such as NIIT, Wipro and Synergy. He touched the peak of success while working as the CEO of Veritas Human Capital Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Before Joining Fazlani Academy of Business Sciences, Adetya worked as the CEO of Veritas Human Capital Consulting Pvt. Ltd. for more than 5 years. Veritas was the winner of the prestigious ‘Asia Pacific Leader Award for Talent Management & OD’ during October 2013. Based out of Mumbai, Pune & Hyderabad, the impeccable work of Veritas had helped them achieve revenue close to $1 million & valuation of $3 million in under 4 years with a 200% YoY growth. With an organization strength of only 75 people, Veritas had become one of the most sought after brand in L&D Consulting in the IT/ ITeS, Automotive and Services space. His experience makes him a consulting expert.

His appointment ensures that Bafna Group flourishes along its path of innovation and ever-improving and satiating experience for its clientele in line with the group’s product vision and business development plans, as they continue its rapid growth across the market.

