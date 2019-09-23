9th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with IT

The conference days of 13-14, September saw 49 speakers from 12 countries and 780 delegates. We had exhibitors from 47 Health IT solution providers. It was heartening to see participation from NitiAayog , Union Ministry for Human resources development , Union and State ministries of Health and Family welfare in addition to trade delegations from UK , Holland , Mongolia , South Korea, and several African nations.

It is indeed heartening to see that the con?uence of technology and patient safety resulted in a genuine and action-oriented “International Health Dialogue”.

Some interesting highlights were Microsoft Announced the National Preview of the Cardiac Risk Score , Zebra Med announced the ML algorithm for brain bleeds, CHiME unveiled the plans for the innovation collaboration in India, and Apollo Remote Healthcare in collaboration with Zipline and Govt. of Telangana announced the launch of pilot program “Drones Delivering Medicine”.

A pre conferenceCHiME Masterclass on Leadership and Digital Transformation was held on 12th September 2019 and saw close to 84 delegates with CIOs from 35 hospitals and health systems in India.

Beyond all of this, we de?nitely had a very enlightening session from you that truly made the conference and its content stand out. We are deeply thankful that you could take time from your busy schedule and share your insights with all of us.