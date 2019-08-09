88% Indians Favour Social Media Blockade During Crisis

Indians are more likely to support blanket ban on social media in the event of a crisis with over 88 per cent favouring it, according to a survey by market research firm Ipsos.



The survey was carried out across 28 markets on whether the government should be allowed to shut social media platforms.



Some other markets that strongly favour the temporary ban are Malaysia (75 per cent), Saudi Arabia (73 per cent), China (72 per cent) and Britain (69 per cent). Markets at the bottom of the heap, that seemed to favour the ban least are Argentina (47 per cent), Serbia (49 per cent) and Japan (50 per cent).



Most Indians said they would support a temporary social media ban during a terror strike to stymie flow of fake news.



"Social Media can help fan trouble and worsen the situation with all the unfettered conversations taking place on these platforms. Cutting it out, until the situation normalises is a wise decision," said Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation & Customer Experience, India.



As many as 80 per cent Indians believe the government knows the best when to shut social media. Around 61 per cent Indians trust social media companies to share factually correct content on their platforms, during the times of crisis.



The survey was conducted between May 24 and June 7 this year. An international sample of 19,823 adults aged 18-74 in the US, South Africa, Turkey and Canada, and aged 16-74 in all other countries, were interviewed, Ipsos said.

