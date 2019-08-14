5 Important Movements of India's Independence

This 15th August, India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day. But the journey to independence was not an easy feat, though our leaders, freedom fighters and even the common people of India were obstinate to achieve the independence. However, our independence was attained on 15th August 1947, at the cost of so much of bloodshed and precious lives lost.

This independence was achieved after planning and implementing various violent and non-violent independence movements. Let us now take a look at the important Valorous movements, which brought freedom to our mother land.