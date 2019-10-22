4 Reasons How the Nation Benefits from Apple's Indian Manufacturing Units





Recently, it has been reported that one of the world’s most popular smartphone Apple iPhone XR manufacturer has started its commercial production in India. India’s recent corporate tax cut can also fuel the manufacturing in the country.

According to research firm IHS, Apple iPhone XR is the top-selling smartphone of 2019. All being part of the ‘Make in India’ plans, Foxconn (one of the contract manufacturers of Apple alongside Wistron) will be assembling Apple iPhone XR at the Chennai facility. However, this is not the first time Apple smartphones are being manufactured in India, other Apple products such as iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are also manufactured in India. Besides, the ‘Made in India’ Apple smartphones iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models are exported to Europe as well. Apart from this, Apple’s global suppliers such as Flex, Salcomp, Sunwoda Electronic, CCL Design, and Shenzhen Yuto Packaging Technology will also set up a production base in India to manufacture the parts and accessories like chargers and battery packs.

Talking about this, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook claimed that Apple is learning a lot from the Indian market. He also stated that the price correction has helped boost the sales in the country. Moreover, the establishment of manufacturing units in India is part of the de-risking strategy in China. Let’s have a look at how Indian consumers will be benefited if Apple smartphones are manufactured in the country.