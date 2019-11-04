3 Reasons Why Google Acquired Wearable Giants Fitibit for $2.1 Trillion





On Friday, Google announced about the acquisition of wearable pioneer Fitbit for $2.1 billion. This turned the mighty Google into a serious contender against Apple in health and wearables. It will be Google’s parent company, Alphabet the official owner of Fitbit and the acquisition will be over next year. The share market recorded positively and Fitbit’s share saw a 16 percent increase in the share prices. With the acquisition of Fitbit by Google, let’s check out the three main reasons why Google acquired Fitbit.