2020 iPhones to have 3D ToF sensor in rear camera
Friday, 19 July 2019, 07:06 Hrs
1
cmt right
5
Comment Right
10
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to incorporate Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensing rear camera system in next year's iPhone models.

Earlier there were rumours that a ToF sensor might be introduced as part of the 2019 line-up of iPhones but the sensor would just not be ready in time this year, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.

In addition, the Cupertino-based company is also planning to use Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in the cameras of the 2020 iPhones.

VCSEL is a key component of Apple's TrueDepth camera that also powers features like Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

Last year, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ToF 3D rear cameras would make a debut with the 2020 iPads before making their way to the 2020 iPhones.

Next year, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models with significant specification upgrades, media reports suggest.

While three iPhones are expected to come with OLED screens and display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch, the devices would also have 5G connectivity. The fourth iPhone is expected to feature an iPhone 8-like design and come without 5G connectivity or OLED panel.



Read More: 'Sexting' not so common after all
Why you need to find a great dentist near you


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.