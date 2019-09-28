20 Rare And Modern Fonts For Web Design

Keeping the text readable doesn’t mean using boring fonts. You can express your artistic vision without sacrificing readability, while still standing out. We

To make text design easier, we made a list of our favorite modern fonts for web design. You won’t see the same old Arial or Tahoma - only modern and rare typefaces. Each of these fonts has its own pros and cons, so run through them all before making a decision.

1. Kawoszeh

This font is inspired by old-school printing tendencies, yet it brings a fresh perspective. Round letters and wide spacing make letters readable and are visible for users with poor eyesight.

Where to use: corporate websites, presentation headlines.

2. Jacks Font

A more casual option, Jacks Font is an excellent choice for premium content. Round forms and large letters give this font a luxury feeling. It’s also quite rare on the web - your page definitely will stand out.

Where to use: Creative projects, product pitch presentations, landing pages of premium brands.

3. Tallys

A thin, elegant font that fits for premium brands and casual web pages alike. This font is easy to envision on the online shop - we think it’s a great option for retail brands. The alignment borders on italic, yet letters remain fully readable.

Where to use: Online stores, personal blogs, advertising headlines.

4. Geo Sans Light

A sans serif font with wide spacing and large letters, fitting mostly for website headlines. The letters have a book-ish style, making it a great option for articles and short posts.

Where to use: online magazines, blogs, websites about art, books, writing.

5. Gauntlet

A chic font with long letters and oval shapes. The symbols are spaces narrowly and don’t take much space on the page.

Where to use: premium websites, landing pages, and online stores with luxury products.

6. Vintage

This font’s name speaks for itself. The letters are styled in the old-fashioned manner of old advertisements and prints. It’s a fashionable choice for artistic projects and thematic blogs.

Where to use: vintage online stores, luxury companies’ websites, specialized blogs.

7. Edifice

An elegant font for editorials and online magazines. The letters are slightly curved, with the well-balanced spacing - the letters aren’t either too close to each other or far apart.

Where to use: editorial websites, magazines, blogs, premium online stores.

8. FF Chambers Sans Medium Italic OT

Modern font with a slightly italic design. It has an italic version, too - you can tilt the letters further if you want to. The font has 16 styles, from thin to black.

Where to use: technology-related websites, IT companies’ websites, presentations, and scientific portals.

9. Walkway

A minimalistic, yet official font with elegant alignment. It has rounded, semibold, bold, and extra bold fonts in the package which makes this option really universal.

Where to use: this one is pretty universal - it can be fit in into a formal web page or a casual creative project. We tried it on online ads and banners - looks pretty good, too.

10. Star Wars

The legendary font from iconic franchise, identical to the one, used in the original series.Incorporating the elements of the favorite series of movies is easy - go to the Star Wars free download and save the typeface files.

Where to use: logos, advertising, posters

11. Capture It

Another artistic option that requires a special type of project. It’s quite a rare font with a unique texture. Its slightly faded away letters give the artistic feeling to the webpage which is why this font is amazing for personal projects and creative initiatives.

Where to use: logos, merch, T-shirt text, website headlines.

12. Chopin Script

Again, the clue is in the name itself - the font is clearly created with musical projects in mind.The font is already done in Italic so check the readability of your text - you probably don’t want to use these for more than 2-3 words.

Where to use: if your web page has something to do with art, music, instruments, or reviews, it’s a nice style.

13. Confection

You might’ve seen it as a Delicious Confection, too. It’s a curved font in Italic with smooth caligraphy. The letters are easily readable but the hand-writing style adds a new creative touch.

Where to use: logos, websites for handmade products, sweet goods, and local shops.

14. Porta

A futuristic font with edgy lines and defined letter shapes. It’s one of the rarest typefaces on the list, although we think it deserves a lot more recognition.

Where to use: With 10+ styles, it’s a universal choice for corporate websites’ logos and social media posts alike.

15. Tahu

A stylish script typeface with an elegant calligraphy. It might be a bit too curved for some tastes; indeed, reading more than two words in Tahu will be a challenge. Still, it’s an elegant free option for one word-headlines and logos.

Where to use: personal blogs, travel websites, social media posts, art

13. Odachi

This font is clearly inspired by the Asian culture. The design is performed with brush in an accurate caligraphy. The font is already italic so it doesn’t have the additional Italic option.

Where to use: logos, image content, posters, social media posts.

14. Aquatico

A rounded wide font, inspired by marine themes and sea depth. The standard package includes medium bold, bold, and italic.

Where to use: commercial application is prohibited by the license, so use it only for personal projects and non-profit initiatives.

15. Julietta Messie

A scripted font with stylish italic calligraphy. The free version of this typeface can be used for non-commercial purposes only; even so, you can use it as artistic inspiration.

Where to use: holiday invitations, greeting cards, a non-profit blog or organization’s web page, social media posts.

16. Rumble Brave

A vintage font with large letters and curved scripting. The unique calligraphy makes this one a perfect option for logos and headlines. Rumble Brave takes up a lot of space on the page which is why you should use it for 1-3 words only.

Where to use: logos, personal logos, social media banners

17. Skyfont

This one was inspired by text design on flight information screens in airports. It’s a minimalistic lightweight font that works just about with any topic and field.

Where to use: ads, website text, headlines, social media banners, and emails.

18. Moalang

An artistic scripted font with decorative curves and artistic elements.

Where to use: social media banners, logos, covers, flyers.

19. Yessica

A minimalistic sans serif font, inspired by the shape of skyscrapers. Letters are thin and tall - just like city buildings - which looks great on the website’s main page.

Where to use: online stores, the web pages of fashion brands, luxury shops, social media advertising.

20. Colidiac

A luxury serif font with wide spacing and round letter shape.

Where to use: fashion brands’ websites, posters, promotional emails, business cards.

The bottom line

Our collection of best web design fonts ranges from official fonts for conversative audiences to artistic options, like Star Wars typeface. You can stick to one option, choosing a single brand font, or prefer the combination instead.

The web was never more opened to experiments than now - so hold on to the opportunity. And don’t forget to monitor your audience’s responses to the font changes - that’s how you figure out what style really works.