14-year-old Student Radha Mehta to Initiate Social Network for UN Sustainable Development Goals Impact

Inspired by United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the 16-year old climate change activist from Sweden, Greta Thunberg, Radha Mehta a 14-year-old student at the Harker School in San Jose, California has developed a new social network (sdg.edcast.com) with an objective to address social impact issues such as climate change, hunger, poverty, gender equality and others. The social network site has most of the features of Facebook, Instagram to share their insights and projects to boost the implement of these goals.

Commenting on this, Radha Mehta, avers, “I've travelled around the world and have witnessed many of these very critical problems first hand. We need a global community that collaborates on addressing these with a social network that is advertising & gossip free. I took the existing knowledge-sharing platform, EdCast's Knowledge Cloud, and configured it with 17 channels along with programming for connecting the best sources for learning and connecting to global experts in a peer-2-peer network. With this network, now anybody can share their insights and actual projects that can help accelerate the implementation of these goals in their own city or country”.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030. Currently, the 74th United Nations General Assembly is reviewing the progress of the 17 SDGs in New York across 193 countries who have committed to implement.

“The progress on SDG's has been slow. We need online education and collaboration across communities worldwide who are engaged in SDG activism and implementation. I am excited about the exchange of knowledge, learning and project sharing that Radha's social network offers for SDGs to connect and engage people globally in this critical initiative”, says, Ward Mailliard, Board Member, Teacher & Administrator, Mount Madonna School in Watsonville, California.