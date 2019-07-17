10-day Partition exhibition to come to California
Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 10:22 Hrs
1
cmt right
6
Comment Right
10
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


Berkeley: An upcoming 10-day pop-up exhibition will be held here by the 1947 Partition Archive, spotlighting the "largest mass refugee crisis that unfolded when the British Empire broke up after World War II", and featuring survivors and witnesses who "now call California their home".

Starting July 27, the exhibition 'Refugees of the British Empire' will take place in the new South Berkeley office of the Archive -- a digital accessible-to-all archive project that has been documenting the people's history of the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition.

The exhibition, coupled with lectures, storytelling sessions and workshops, will be an enriching cultural journey as the organisers explore untold stories from San Francisco Bay area's residents, who once were refugees of the British empire.

An oral history workshop on documenting hidden gems in your own family history will be conducted by the Archive founder Guneeta Singh Bhalla.

It will focus on learning to "ask the right questions, other practical techniques and overall oral history ethics, philosophy and etiquette", the Archive said on its website.

The exhibit schedule can be found on the 1947 Partition Archive social media pages. The exhibition is free.

Read More:
CNC Machining Services for Robotic
US House passes bill to cut green cards



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.