100 devices with 10th Gen chips in India this year: Intel

Over 100 devices powered by the all-new 10th Gen Intel Core processors are expected to be shipped this year with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) taking them to customers around the world, including India, a top Intel executive has said.



"In total, there is probably well over 100-120 10th Generation platforms that we expect to be shipping this year, but it will ultimately depend on the OEMs. We expect them to be pretty accessible (in terms of pricing)," Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Content Platforms in the Client Computing Group, told reporters here on Tuesday.



Designed for super sleek 2-in-1s and laptops, the 10th Gen Intel Core family includes basically two line of products -- both of which were launched last month.



The first line up, code named Ice Lake, is based on 10nm process, while the second line-up, formerly code named Comet Lake, is based on 14nm process technology.



These processors are designed to significantly enhance the user experience of laptops in terms of reduced power consumption and higher download speed due to Intel Wi-Fi-6, in addition to providing next-generation graphics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.



"When you have a new PC with Wi-Fi 6 which is built in every 10th Gen Intel platform and Wi-Fi 6 router, you get gigabyte plus speed. It also helps reduce latency. That is in the Wi-Fi open spectrum and so that is independent of 4G or 5G," Walker said.



"Wi-Fi 6 allows better traffic control. In high-densed environment, it allows better packet management. So users will see lesser interference and lesser latency," he added.



Systems with these processors also support Thunderbolt 3 technology which, Intel says, is eight times faster than USB 3.0 and provides four times more video bandwidth than HDMI 1.41.



Sharing details on new laptops verified through its innovation programme code-named "Project Athena", Walker said that these systems should provide minimum nine hours of battery life while doing active work.



"With Intel's unmatched portfolio of leadership IP and technologies, the broad-scale innovation we're driving across the ecosystem with Project Athena, and deep co-engineering efforts with our partners, we're bringing next-gen laptop experiences to life. It's an exciting time for the PC as we celebrate our joint efforts in pushing laptop innovation into the next era," he added.



As first revealed last month, laptops verified through Project Athena will feature the "Engineered for Mobile Performance" identifier in signage.



Intel's innovation partners for project Athena include Acer, ASUS, Dell, Google, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung and Sharp, among others.



Acer Swift 5, Acer Aspire 5, Acer TravelMate P6, ASUS ZenBook Duo, ASUS UX463, Lenovo YOGA S940 are among the systems that are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors.



"We will have 5G solutions later in the market. I see most of the volume this and next year being in 4G," Walker said, adding that Intel is working very closely with its partners for 5G solutions.

