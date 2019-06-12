Unicef to honour Priyanka with humanitarian award
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 12:38 Hrs
14
cmt right
10
Comment Right
23
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Unicef to honour Priyanka with humanitarian award


Unicef will honour Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December.

Priyanka, a global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, took to Twitter and wrote: "So humbled. Thank you Unicef for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December."

The event will be held on December 3 in New York.

The 36-year-old says her work for Unicef means everything to her.

"My work with Unicef on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace, freedom and the right to education," she added. 

Priyanka has worked with Unicef since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.

On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar. 



Read More News:



AMD Shakes Up Gaming World with Next-Gen Processor



NASA's Twin Satellites to Study Signal Disruption


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.