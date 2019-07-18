Top Movies Releasing this Week in India
By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, siliconindia   |   Thursday, 18 July 2019, 12:58 Hrs
Approaching the third weekend of July, movies released in this month have taken the standards much higher for the films yet to be released. Running successfully in the theatres near you, Super 30 and the other releases in July have already stole many cinema lovers’ heart. The coming half of the month July has some interesting flicks such as Lion King, Once upon a Time in Hollywood and more thus movie buffs are already up for that I guess. Eagerly waiting for this weekend releases, the cinema-lovers’ much awaited movie of this month ‘The Lion King’ is scheduled for tomorrow along with other Bollywood flicks that can make your weekend busy. Gang up and hit the theatres near you to witness the the cinema world offers you. Let’s check out these films which are releasing this week.



The Lion King (English)



Guys, Simba is backkk! The much anticipated movie of the year is directed by Jon Favreau, who has previously directed movies such as Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and more. ‘The Lion King’ portrays the story of Simba and his journey to the savanna to get through the betrayal and tragedy to be at the rightful place at the Kingdom on Pride Rock. Written by Jeff Nathanson, it comes in four languages in India, i.e. English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.





With a running time of 118 minutes, the movie got hyped up when the voices of Mufasa and Simba in Hindi version are given by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the movie is dedicated to film editor Mark Livolsi who died in September 2018. 

