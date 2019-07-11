Top Movies Releases this Week in India
By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, siliconindia   |   Thursday, 11 July 2019, 13:12 Hrs
It’s been a hard 24 hours for every Indians, as Kohli’s men failed to secure a spot in the WC finals. I’ve some good news for you peeps, this week is the release of ‘Super 30’, the much anticipated drama movie starring Hrithik along with some other exciting movies.



I know, Fridays are for partying and entertainment and we got ya covered. Here’s the list of movies going to released tomorrow. Movie buffs are definitely gonna be there I know, but for all those who had a below par week with their stressful work-life and busy schedules, here’s something to rejuvenate you.



1. Super 30 (Hindi)



A biographical drama film directed by Vikas Bahl, which is based on the true events happened to the mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational program Super 30. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, and Virendra Saxena in lead roles, Super 30 is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.





With a running time of 155 minutes, Super 30’s first look poster was released on September 5th 2018 (to coincide with Teacher’s Day). On June 4th 2019, the official trailer was released and garnered 47 million views so far. Primarily shot in Ramnagar fort, the other location were Sambhar Lake Town, Banaras Hindu University and it was the first time university allowed to be shot inside the campus.





