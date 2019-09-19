Top Movie Releases this Week (Sept 20th - Sept 26th)





Half way through September, and we have already witnessed major releases like IT: Chapter Two, Dream Girl, Section 375 and others in the month. However, this week will be nothing short of exceptional for the movie lovers as it has special releases like Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam, Sonam’s & Dulquer’s The Zoya Factor, the South Indian huge release Kaappaan and latest edition of the much anticipated Hollywood release of the Sylvester Stallone’s legendary series Rambo. I know there are enough movies this week to get you glued to the nearest theatres with your buddies. Let’s check out the movies which are getting released this week (Sept 20 – Sept 26).