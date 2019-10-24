Top Movie Releases this Week (Oct 25 - Oct 31)





It’s has been a thrilling month for the movie-lovers with the release of Joker and War creating the buzz across the nation. But, Bollywood is not finished for this month, with the much anticipated releases of Housefull 4, Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh, October still got it under the sleeves to bring the magic to the movie buffs. This month has been packed with movies from comic book to biographies to action thrillers and ending on a big note for this festive season the movies releasing this week have the thumping to rewrite the Indian blockbuster records. Check out the movies releasing this week to sparkle up your weekend on this occasion of Diwali.