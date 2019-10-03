Top Movie Releases this Week (Oct 2 - Oct 10)





Starting the month with huge releases such as Joker, War and Se Raa Narsimha can be one big reason for all movie-goers to celebrate. Aiming at the mid-week holiday on 2nd October, the makers went for huge releases to start off the month sensationally. Apart from these anticipated movies, October will also witness another big releases as well, such as Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’ (which claimed a four minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival–TIFF), which marks her return to Bollywood cinema after four years, fourth edition of Housefull movie series, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Made in China’, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Laal Kaptaan’, and going South, Dhanush’s ‘Asuran’, Siddharth’s ‘Aruvam’ and Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ and more. From the West, movie enthusiasts are sure to be excited about Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Current War’ and the second segment of Zombieland, all being the icing on the cake. This long list of movies compels the movie-buffs to visit the nearby theatres more than once. Out of these, let’s find out the films that hit the theatres this week.