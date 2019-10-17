



It’s been more than two weeks since the huge releases of Joker and War in India and both the releases are striding its waves across the Indian theatres by collecting over 50 crores and 280 crores respectively in rupees till date. Along with these, the last week release of ‘The Sky is Pink’ is also doing well in the Indian Box Office. Entering the third weekend of October, the movie buffs can be excited with the releases such as Saif starrer, Laal Kaptaan and the sequels of Maleficent (Aishwarya Rai dubs in Hindi version) and Zombieland. Bringing out more information about the releases, below we list down the top movie releases this week (Oct 18 – Oct 24) across the Indian theatres.