Top Movie Releases this Week (Nov 8 - Nov 14)





After the last week releases of Terminator, Ujda Chaman, Daaka, and others, the month November started with a decent start. With Ayushmann’s Bala releasing on 7th, the movie buffs are already feeling the movie spirit in them as the weekend brings Bollywood and Hollywood movies which has enough essence to keep you visit the theatres daily. This long-list of movies compels the movie-buffs to visit the nearby theatres more than once. Let’s find out the films that hit the theatres this week (November 8 – November 14).