Top Movie Releases this Week (Nov 15 - Nov 21)





Even though it’s the third weekend of this month, it still feels like the month has just begun. This weekend is all geared up with the Siddharth’s Marjaavan, Marathi historical movie ‘Fatteshikast’ and with Hollywood releases of Ford v Ferrari and Motherless Brooklyn and which pumps up the movie buffs across the country. I suggest you gang up with your favorite pals and enjoy this weekend with these awesome releases. Let’s check out the top movies releasing this week in the theatres near you.