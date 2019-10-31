Top Movie Releases this Week (Nov 1 - Nov 7)





It’s November already and the movie world has a box full of films which can break the blockbuster records in Indian cinema. Siddharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan, Vidyut Jamwal’s Commando 3, John Abraham’s Pagalpanti, Bhoot and Hollywood’s much anticipated Charlie’s Angels and Ford v. Ferrari, as all these going to hit the theatres this month. Get ready movie buffs, to call up your friends and family to enjoy the month with all these super duper movies releasing this month. As this month starts off on a Friday, this Friday witness the releases of the sixth edition of Terminator movie series, the war of the greatest innovators in the history, and more. Check out the top movies releases this week (Nov 1- Nov 7).