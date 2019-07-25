Top Movie Releases this Week (July 26th - August 1st)

That’s it! This weekend marks the end of a beautiful month with number of glorious movies. However, one of the most anticipated movies of July, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ received a new release date i.e. August 15th. Moviegoers will be livid with the news as they have to wait a little longer to watch their Hollywood idols Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in action together. But don’t give up your hopes so easily folks! Leaving the best movies for the last isn’t a bad option at all, as the month of July comes to an end, Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood have enough stories to take you into movie theatres this weekend. Start planning with your pals as Vijay Deverakonda, Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, and Diljit Dosanjh are ready to brighten up your weekend at the screens near you.

1. Dear Comrade (Telugu)

Yet another Devarakonda-Rashmika starrer movie which is raring to go at the theatres near you. This telugu action-drama movie is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The movie will also star Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji, Sukanya, Rao Ramesh and Raghu Babu in lead roles. In addition, the film will be released on 26th July 2019 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Earlier, director of the movie claimed that it is not a remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Comrade in America’ which starred Dulquer Salmaan. Dear Comrade tells us the deep love story between Bobby (Deverakonda), a student union leader and Lily (Rashmika), a state-level cricketer. Music is done by Justin Prabhakaran and Mythri Movie Makers is the production company.



