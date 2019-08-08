Top Movie Releases this Week (Aug 9th - Aug 15th)

Despite a shaky start, the month of August promises an exciting week this time around, with several movies releasing in various languages this week. Even though Hobbs & Shaw flourishes at the theatres near you, this week makes it even more colorful with the National Heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi, massive release of Kurukshetra in South India and Ajit’s Nerkonda Paarvai in Tamil. Read through the article below to know more about the films releasing this week at the theatres near you.

Jabariya Jodi (Hindi)





In 2014, this jodi made us go crazy over them with the on-screen chemistry in Hasee Toh Phasee. Titled Jabariya Jodi, the movie portrays the wedding culture in Bihar, especially the ‘Pakadwa Vivah’, which is the kidnapping of groom by bride’s family and forcing him to marry her.

Directed by Prashanth Singh, the movie is produced by Ekta Kappor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh. Movie also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and Ruslaan Mumtaz in supporting roles. With a running time of 139 minutes, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara, Ramji Gulati and Ashok Mastie. Zee Studios is the distributor of the movie across the country.