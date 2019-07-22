Top Hollywood Movies that Received the Most Oscar Nominations

By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, siliconindia   |   Monday, 22 July 2019, 09:17 Hrs
In the World of Cinema, Oscars are widely considered as the biggest or you can call it the most prestigious honors in the film fraternity. Winning the esteemed award can turn around a person’s career, be it a cameraman, a makeup artist, a writer, a director or an actor. Thousands of movies release worldwide every year and getting recognized by the Oscars is indeed a dream come true for every artist involved in the business of film making. Over the years, the world of cinema has produced numerous great movies which deserve a standing ovation every time we hit the final credits. Such perfection and detail in crafting a movie require tremendous amount of experience, passion and dedication. Let’s check out the movies from the past which received the maximum number of nominations during the 91 years of Academy Awards.



Titanic (14 Nominations – 11 Wins)





Probably one of the best tragedy love-stories ever shot with a camera lens, Titanic was released in 1997 under the brilliance of James Cameron. Commenting on the script, Cameron quoted, “The story could not have been written better...The juxtaposition of rich and poor, the gender roles played out unto death (women first), the stoicism and nobility of a bygone age, the magnificence of the great ship matched in scale only by the folly of the men who drove her hell-bent through the darkness. And above all, the lesson: that life is uncertain, the future unknowable...the unthinkable possible”. (Source: Wikipedia).



The epic movie of all time, received a whooping 14 nominations and it is one of the three movies to ever win 11 Academy Awards. Sums up, the quality the movie has got, it is still at the peak of the record books for both nominations and victories. Out of the 14 nominations at the 70th Academy Awards, Titanic lost awards in three categories (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress & Best Makeup). Its indeed unknow what Judges has to say about this.

