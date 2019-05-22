Toonz Media & Fauna Entertainment together launches Edutainment Series 'Briko'



Toonz Media Group, an animation company, and Fauna Entertainment, a Turkey’s leading Kids Entertainment Company, joins together to co-produce a new series - ‘Briko,’ a live action hands-on learning adventure TV series for kids between the age group of four to seven.



The series portrays the adventures of a curious & creative young boy named Briko, and his best friend, Hepi, a hyperactive rabbit. The series is planned to be scripted in such a way where Briko & Hepi would come across a surprise box in each episode, which might hold different challenges every time. Once they have worked out on how to open it, they would discover the world of surprise with everyday objects the box contains. And the dynamic duo would use their wildest imagination on creating or inventing fun games, gadgets, tools or objects, transforming normal and apparently useless items into exciting, fun creations and toys. The animation episode would also feature a standalone live tutorial to teach the kids, how to create an item in each episode.



Talking about the co-production P. Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group says, “We are delighted to be partnering with Fauna on this original animation and live action mix transmedia project which can both entertain and empower kids to use their imagination and creativity, using objects available to kids worldwide.”



Toonz will be handling the entire animation production, while Fauna will be responsible for the script development and all the live action elements. Both production entities will share the co-ownership of the IP, and Toonz has worldwide distribution rights across all platforms and territories except in Turkey, which will be handled by Fauna.



Emre Aksoy, Chief Business Officer of Fauna Entertainment adds, “We are very excited to work with Toonz on Briko, which plans to increase the creativity of kids and enhance family playtime, thanks to Briko’s hands-on activities.”



The trailer is expected to release by the end of June, and the pilot episode might be aired at MipJunior & Mipcom this year. Full delivery is expected in Quarter four of 2020.



