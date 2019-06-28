Tiger, Badshah Urge Youth to Follow Passion



Thousands of students experience a range of emotions as they await the cut-off lists of Delhi University every year around this time. Youth icons Tiger Shroff and Badshah have urged college aspirants to just follow their passion.



The two artistes have joined beverage brand Pepsi in asking students to let their 'swag' do the talking and adopt an empowering philosophy 'Cut off is temporary and swag is permanent'.



Tiger said in a statement: "It doesn't matter what one chooses to do, as long as you give it your 100 per cent. I dropped out of college because I wanted to follow my passion for martial arts and acting.



"I knew that it was the one thing I was ready to give my 100 per cent to. It took years of hard work to get to where I am today, but it seemed easy all through the way because I was doing what I loved. I only have one message for all those college aspirants who are eagerly waiting for the cutoffs to be announced - believe in yourself and your passion, carry yourself with swag and success will follow.



"Don't let a number write off your dreams."



Badshah, who is loved for his peppy songs, said: "I was an all-rounder at school and not many people know but I have worked as a civil engineer in the past. However, throughout my life there was only one thing that gave me pure joy, and that was music.



"A lot of people questioned my choices when I wanted to pursue it as a career, but I knew that my passion combined with hard work would take me far. I'm glad I could prove that following your passion can take one places... To all the kids who await the cut-offs, dream big, be your confident self, work hard and make your dreams come true."



Source: IANS