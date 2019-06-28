Tiger, Badshah Urge Youth to Follow Passion
Friday, 28 June 2019, 13:34 Hrs
9
cmt right
13
Comment Right
5
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Tiger


Thousands of students experience a range of emotions as they await the cut-off lists of Delhi University every year around this time. Youth icons Tiger Shroff and Badshah have urged college aspirants to just follow their passion.

The two artistes have joined beverage brand Pepsi in asking students to let their 'swag' do the talking and adopt an empowering philosophy 'Cut off is temporary and swag is permanent'.

Tiger said in a statement: "It doesn't matter what one chooses to do, as long as you give it your 100 per cent. I dropped out of college because I wanted to follow my passion for martial arts and acting.

"I knew that it was the one thing I was ready to give my 100 per cent to. It took years of hard work to get to where I am today, but it seemed easy all through the way because I was doing what I loved. I only have one message for all those college aspirants who are eagerly waiting for the cutoffs to be announced - believe in yourself and your passion, carry yourself with swag and success will follow.

"Don't let a number write off your dreams."

Badshah, who is loved for his peppy songs, said: "I was an all-rounder at school and not many people know but I have worked as a civil engineer in the past. However, throughout my life there was only one thing that gave me pure joy, and that was music.

"A lot of people questioned my choices when I wanted to pursue it as a career, but I knew that my passion combined with hard work would take me far. I'm glad I could prove that following your passion can take one places... To all the kids who await the cut-offs, dream big, be your confident self, work hard and make your dreams come true."



Read More News;



A.R. Ameen Teams Up with Dad Rahman for Single



Dancing with Priyanka Surreal for Sharmin


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.