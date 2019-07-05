Sushmita, Sherlyn Ace Bottle Cap Challenge



As the Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the Internet by storm, many Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been seen joining the latest trend. But now the game has reached the next level as women from the industry have joined the bandwagon, proving their fitness level.



Actress Sushmita Sen took up the viral challenge along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters Renee and Alisah.



"Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah , yours truly and Rohman all in...Bottle Cap Challenge. I love you guys," Sushmita captioned the videos in which she along with her daughters and Rohman are seen kicking the bottle's cap one by one.



The challenge expects participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. They then have to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without using their hands to touch the bottle.



Not only Sushmita, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra tried her hand at the challenge and she nailed it with a big smile on her face.



"Hey Akshay Kumar, I couldn't resist either! Fit India," Sherlyn wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself performing the challenge.



With each passing day, more and more celebrities are seen taking up the challenge with their own twists.



Vidyut Jammwal uncapped three bottles in one go. While actor Kunal Kemmu brought a comical take to the challenge as he opened the cap with "opposable thumbs " instead of kicking it.



Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Abhimanyu Dassani have also performed the viral challenge.



Read More News:



Bollywood Celebs Face the Woes of Mumbai Rain



Working with Bhansali a Dream for all Artistes: Puranik





Source: IANS