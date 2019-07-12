Super 30: Vikas Bahl's Lax Story & Miscast Denies a Sure Block-Buster



Rating: ***

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Vikas Bahl

Producer: Phantom Movies, Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Singers: Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Prem Areni Divya Kumar



Director Vikas Bahl’s Queen was indeed an eye-opener for the Indian audiences, which showed how powerful an independent woman is. Five years later, Vikas comes up with a truly inspiring true story of a mathematics genius Anand Kumar. With his reputation from the movie ‘Queen’, audiences have high hopes for the Hrithik starred Super 30. The storyline depicts of a mathematician Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan) who is trying to change the lives of 30 underprivileged students.



The movie starts with a flashback scene in which Anand Kumar got an admission at the prestigious University of Cambridge. Unfortunately, Anand is short of money and his father tries to gather the money somehow. Sadly, Anand had to use the acceptance letter as the wrapper to the papads he sells in order to make a living. With things getting out of hand for Anand, as a savior he met Lallan (Aditya Shrivastava), a coaching institute director who was quick to recognize his former brilliant student and hired him rightaway to educate students preparing for IIT-JEE examinations. Later, he became the star professor at the center and dramatically started to earn money enough to make a normal living. But then he realizes the hard-truth that there are people who gave up their dreams because of unfortunate bankrupt situations. Understanding the need of a free coaching centre for the undeserving poor students, Anand started a free coaching centre for them. Anand decided to accept 30 students, and feeding and teaching them at the same time.



Super 30 is more about Anand Kumar than the students. Vikas focused much on the Anand’s character and less on the methods or techniques he used to fulfill the dreams. Even though Hrithik did well with his capabilities, Vikas could’ve chosen a different actor especially with a one who can handle the Bihari accent along with the bronzed Hrithik who was portrayed odd for the real Anand Kumar. However, the movie is a bit too long and gets stretched by unnecessary drama sequences. In addition, the director could’ve opted for real locations for shooting especially when you are conveying a true story, as Super 30 is mostly shot on studio sets. The love story of Anant portrayed in the story has no importance with the story. Well, the supporting actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava delivered a solid performance throughout.



Overall, the movie is a one-time watchable with the message ‘that education is the privilege of everyone not only the rich, with proper guidance the poor can also shine equally’ being conveyed properly. Compared to Vikas’s blockbuster ‘Queen’, Super 30 is not upto that standards as the story told was a bit too different and a tinge of watchful would’ve changed the whole aspect.





