Spidey's Latest Adventure Crosses 100Cr in India
Friday, 26 July 2019, 13:25 Hrs
TOm

Tom Holland's latest outing as the iconic webslinger Spider-Man has cast its spell on Indian fans. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has entered the Rs 100-crore club in the Indian box-office.

Globally, the film has swung past the $1 billion mark, becoming the first instalment in the franchise to do so.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". The film released in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The nett box-office collection Indian stands at Rs 84 crore after three weeks.

Hollands co-stars with Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau in the film. 

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" has officially grossed the $1.005 billion at the global box office, reports "forbes.com". "This is Marvel's third $1 billion-plus earner in 2019, following "Captain Marvel" ($1.128 billion) and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion). 

It's also the first "Spider-Man" film to reach the milestone, and Sony's second film to do so after "Skfall" ($1.108 billion in 2012, sans 3D). 

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, and returned as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" follows Peter Parker, who is recruited to save the world while on a school trip to Europe, and deals with the death of his mentor and fellow Avenger Iron Man. 

Source: IANS
