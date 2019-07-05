'Spider-Man...' Mints Over Rs 10 Cr on First Day
Friday, 05 July 2019, 13:29 Hrs
1
cmt right
2
Comment Right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
spider man


 Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has registered a business of Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day in India.

The film released on Thursday. 

According to the film's publicist, despite opening on a non-holiday, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" collected Rs 12.10 crore gross (Net: Rs 10.05 crore).

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' casts its web at the box office. Embarks on a flying start. It opens in double digits and is the biggest opener in the 'Spider-Man' franchise India business," trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted. 

According to IANS review, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is an action packed, road trip-cum-coming of age film.

The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau, among others. 



Read More News:



Bollywood Celebs Face the Woes of Mumbai Rain



Working with Bhansali a Dream for all Artistes: Puranik


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.