'Spider-Man...' Mints Over Rs 10 Cr on First Day



Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has registered a business of Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day in India.



The film released on Thursday.



According to the film's publicist, despite opening on a non-holiday, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" collected Rs 12.10 crore gross (Net: Rs 10.05 crore).



The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



"Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' casts its web at the box office. Embarks on a flying start. It opens in double digits and is the biggest opener in the 'Spider-Man' franchise India business," trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.



According to IANS review, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is an action packed, road trip-cum-coming of age film.



The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau, among others.



Source: IANS