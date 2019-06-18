Siddharth to Represent India at Shanghai Film Fest
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 04:30 Hrs
13
cmt right
20
Comment Right
39
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
SRk


Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is elated that he got a chance to represent India at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival.

Kapur was invited as a key panellist on the International Producers' Panel at the Shanghai International Film Festival here. The panel, held on Sunday, was titled: "Meet The Film Producers: Behind The Curtain of Hits and Indies".

"The Shanghai International Film Festival is a significant forum for the global film community to celebrate cinema and exchange ideas, and it is a pleasure to be here. India and China are two of the most vibrant and most diverse film markets," Kapur said in a statement.

"I look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders here in furthering the filmmaking ties between us," he added.

Kapur, who is also the President of Producer's Guild of India, attended the festival in the capacity of one of the major producers of the Indian film industry. The panel discussion revolved around the challenges of producing globally accessible cinema, the disruption in the media and entertainment landscape and audiences' perception towards upcoming forms of entertainment.

He also discussed Indian cinema receiving great response in China, especially after the success of Aamir Khan's "Dangal".



Read More News:



SRK Glad about Dubbing 'The Lion King' with Son



Criticism Pinches, Says Katrina Kaif


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.