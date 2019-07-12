Salman Khan Croons with 'Indian Idol' Star Thupten
Friday, 12 July 2019, 13:47 Hrs
12
cmt right
7
Comment Right
14
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
salman


Few in Bollywood know how to entertain fans as Salman Khan does. Lately, the superstar has bene revealing his quirky side on social media. From sharing fitness anecdotes to giving a sneak peek into his family life, Salman has been actively providing glimpses of his personal life on social media.

And now, a video of the actor crooning late playback legend Kishore Kumar's evergreen "Phoolon ke rang se" from the 1970 film "Prem Pujari", along with "Indian Idol" fame contestant Thupten Tsering, is doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the video, Salman is seen sitting beside Thupten, who says: "Mile na mile ye to mukkadar ki baat hai, hum koshish bhi na karein ye to galat baat hai. Zindagi zakhmon se bhari hai, waqt ko marham banana seekh lo. Haarna to hai ek din maut se, filhaal zindagi ko jeena seekh lo."

"Arrey waah!" applauds the "Dabangg" actor, on hearing Thupten's inspiring lines.

Then, the two are seen singing the Kishore Kumar classic, which is one of the most memorable numbers filmed on the iconic Dev Anand.

Thupten, a differently-abled singer, took to Instagram to share photographs of his meeting with Salman. "And this literally happened," he wrote.



Read More News:



Clash with Akshay's Film doesn't Bother Me: John



Vijay Varma Starts Shooting for 'Hurdang'


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.