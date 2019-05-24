SRK begins shoot for 'TED Talks' season 2
Friday, 24 May 2019, 08:39 Hrs
2
cmt right
4
Comment Right
9
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Ted Talks


Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for the second season of "TED Talks" here.

"TED Talks India: Nayi Soch", the first season, was a Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to "ideas worth spreading". It featured speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks.

It marked the first time TED was collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series, featuring original "TED Talks" in Hindi.

As for the new season of the STAR Plus show, Shah Rukh shot the first episode for it on Monday.

The first season was shot at the Yash Raj Films Studio. But this time, the shoot is taking place at the Filmistan Studios, a source told IANS.

Some of the names likely to feature in the second season are acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired Deepika Padukone's next film "Chhapaak", and actress Tanushree Dutta, who opened the floodgates of India's #MeToo movement, the source told IANS. 

"TED Talks 2" may go on air in the second half of 2019. 

"The Hundred-Foot Journey" producer Juliet Blake, head of Television for TED Talks, is currently in India to curate the speakers and themes for the new season.



 



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet



 



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.