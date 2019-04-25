Russell Peters to bring Deported World Tour to India
Thursday, 25 April 2019
Russell Peters to bring Deported World Tour to India


Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters will be performing in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of his Deported World Tour.

"Going to India is always at the top of my list of favourite things to do... Going to India to perform is even higher on that list. I'm so excited about bringing my Deported World Tour back to my motherland," Russell said in a statement.

"This is my 30th year as a professional comedian and what better way to celebrate it than in the place that gave me parents, culture and an identity. I can't wait to see you all there and I sincerely hope you like what I'm bringing," he added. 

Peters will perform in India at Supermoon, an intellectual property of ZEE LIVE which promises to bring international entertainment acts from comedy, music and theatre to India. 

In its first edition, Peters will perform in Bengaluru on May 29. After his Delhi performance on May 31, he will have shows in Mumbai on June 2 and June 3. 

The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries.

Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at ZEE LIVE, said: "Supermoon is a dream project. We've curated this property with an ambition of bringing the magnificent talent from across the world closer to the fans in India. We want the Indian audience to experience the larger than life performances which are fulfilling to the soul."

"In our very first edition, we are thrilled to bring the most celebrated comedian to India."



Source: IANS
