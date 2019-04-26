Rs 200 cr first weekend for '...Endgame', say experts



Diehard fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) across India thronged theatres to catch the action of "Avengers: Endgame", which culminates over 11 years of storytelling about superhero adventures. Trade experts feel the action and drama of the final chapter will bring in a "tsunami" at the Indian box office, setting new box office records.



"'Avengers: Endgame' Marvel-ous. The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations... Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a tsunami at the box office," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.



The movie, helmed by Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony, features an ensemble of stars Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson. A much-awaited cinematic treat, the film shook advance ticket sales records.



Over 2.5 million tickets were sold in advance on BookMyShow, an Indian entertainment destination, marking the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform.



Experts are confident the opening day and opening weekend collections for the film, which has released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, will be unprecedented.



Industry experts Girish Johar and Rajesh Thadani conjectured the opening day figure to the tune of Rs 50 crore. This is more than double of the opening day collection of Karan Johar's ambitious Bollywood ensemble cast production "Kalank", which has registered 2019's highest opening for Bollywood at Rs 21.60 crore.



Trade analyst Komal Nahta told IANS that it may not be a surprise if "Avengers: Endgame" clocks even Rs 190 crore in the opening weekend.



In the first half of the day, Nahta had estimated the opening weekend collection to be around Rs 150 Crore. But then he said, "Every few hours, things change".



And for "Avengers: Endgame", things are only getting better in the box office game.



"A lot of Bollywood makers may be shivering looking at the euphoria and opening of 'Avengers: Endgame'. The film starts a new game for Hollywood in India, that's for sure," Nahta told IANS.



Thadani, a well-known film distributor, said the opening weekend collections could even go up to Rs 200 crore.



"The film opened as early as 6 a.m. in theatres, bringing excited fans to the theatres. Some places are even showing the film overnight, so all these factors combined will give the movie a huge advantage," he told IANS.



"Avengers: Endgame" is the 22nd film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest after "Captain Marvel", which released last month.



It shows supervillain Thanos engaging in an epic battle with superheroes like Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.



Source: IANS