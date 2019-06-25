Retrospective of Anil Kapoor's Films at 10th JFF
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 04:51 Hrs
The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will include a showcase of actor and producer Anil Kapoor in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section by screening his best known and award-winning films.

"I am honoured that JFF has chosen to screen my films in the Retrospective of Indian Cinema section. I had attended the 5th edition of the festival and am looking forward to this year's edition of the festival," Anil said in a statement.

The film gala begins in Delhi on July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

Anil was noticed in the 1983 film "Woh Saat Din", and then he went on to do films like "Mashaal", "Beta", "Lamhe", "Mr. India", "Chameli Ki Shaadi", "Tezaab", "1942 - A Love Story", "Nayak" and "Total Dhamaal". He forayed into international cinema with Danny Boyle's Academy award-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire".



Source: IANS
